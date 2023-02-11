India’s Direct Tax Collections Grows 24% To Rs 15.67 L Cr

New Delhi: The country’s gross direct tax collection rose 24.09 per cent to Rs 15.67 lakh crore till February 10, this fiscal year, the government data showed.

As per reports, gross collections stood at Rs. 15.67 lakh crore which is 24.09% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year. Similarly, Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stood at Rs. 12.98 lakh crore which is 18.40% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

This collection is 91.39% of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for F.Y. 2022-23 and 78.65% of the Revised Estimates of Direct Taxes for F.Y. 2022-23, said reports.

So far as the growth rate for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in terms of gross revenue collections is concerned, the growth rate for CIT is 19.33% while that for PIT (including STT) is 29.63%. After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 15.84% and that in PIT collections is 21.93% (PIT only)/ 21.23% (PIT including STT).

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.69 lakh crore have been issued during 1st April, 2022 to 10th February 2023, which are 61.58% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.