India’s Digital Economy Grew 2.4 Times Faster Than Economy In 2014-19: RBI

Mumbai: India’s digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than the economy between 2014 and 2019 generating around 62.4 million jobs, said a paper published in the latest bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India.

In absolute terms, the size of the digital economy has grown from USD 107.7 billion in 2014 to USD 222.5 billion in 2019.

In absolute US dollar terms, India’s digital economy exhibited a growth rate (compounded annually, CAGR) of 15.62 per cent between 2014 and 2019, while India’s economy (GVA) grew annually at a compound rate of 6.59 per cent (as per ADB’s IO tables).