India’s daily COVID-19 cases lowest in 111 days at 34,703

New Delhi: India recorded 34,703 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 3,06,19,932. This the lowest daily rise in cases in 111 days. India’s toll rose to 4,03,281 with 553 more deaths.

The number of active cases in the country stood at 4,64,357.

The single-day fatalities were the lowest in the three months at 553. The death toll jumped to 4,03,281. The mortality rate remains at 1.325 for the second straight day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily recoveries continue to outnumber single-day cases. In the last 24 hours, 51,864 recoveries were reported and the total count increased to 2,97,52,294. The positivity rate is at 2.11 percent and the recovery rate rose to 97.17 percent, the data stated.

The single-day testing was reported at 16,47,424. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 42,14,24,881 samples have been tested in the country up to July 5.

