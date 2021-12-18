India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Crosses 137 Cr Landmark

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 137 Crore landmark milestone (137,37,66,189) today.

More than 69 lakh (69,21,097) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.