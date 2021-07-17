India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Nears 40 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage is nearing the landmark of 40 crores, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 39,96,95,879 vaccine doses have been administered through 50,09,914 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

A total of 42,12,557 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,02,27,792 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 43,916 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.31%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

India has reported 38,079daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.