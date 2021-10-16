India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 97.23 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 8,36,118 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.23Cr (97,23,77,045) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 96,05,482sessions.

The recovery of 17,861patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,33,99,961.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.08%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 111 consecutive days now.

15,981 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. New cases reported to be less than 20,000 for past 8 days now.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,01,632, which is the lowest in 218 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.59% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

9,23,003tests being conducted. India has so far conducted nearly59 Cr (58,98,35,258) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.44% remains less than 3% for the last 113 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.73%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 47 days and below 5% for 130 consecutive days now.