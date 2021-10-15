India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 97.14 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 30,26,483 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.14 Cr (97,14,38,553) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 95,66,873sessions.

The recovery of 19,391 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,33,82,100.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.07%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 110 consecutive days now.

16,862 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,80,148tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58.88 Cr (58,88,44,673) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.42% remains less than 3% for the last 112 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.43%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 46 days and below 5% for 129 consecutive days now.