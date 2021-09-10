India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 72.37 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 67,58,491 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 72.37Cr (72,37,84,586), according to the health ministry.

This has been achieved through 74,18,183sessions.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of37,681 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,23,42,299.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.49%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 75 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 34,973 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.