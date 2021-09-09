India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 71.65 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 86,51,701 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 71.65 Cr (71,65,97,428), according to the Union health ministry.

This has been achieved through 73, 56,173 sessions.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 40,567 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3, 23, 04,618.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.48%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 74 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 43,263 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 3, 93, 614. Active cases presently constitute 1.19% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 18,17,639tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 53.68 Cr (53, 68, 17, 243) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.43% remains less than 3% for the last 76 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 2.38%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 10 days and below 5% for 94 consecutive days now.