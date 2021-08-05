India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 48.93 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 48.93 Crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Cumulatively, 48,93,42,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 57,21,937 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 37,55,115 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,09,74,748 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 41,726 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.37%.

Meanwhile, India has reported 42,982 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since thirty-nine consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.