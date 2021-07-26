India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 43.51 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 43.51 crore yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Cumulatively,43,51,96,001vaccine doses have been administered through 52,95,458sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today.

A total of 18,99,874 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,05,79,106people have already recovered from COVID-19 and35,968patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35%.

Meanwhile, India today reported 39,361daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-nine continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.