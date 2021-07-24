India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 42.78 Cr

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 42.78 crore, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 42,78,82,261 vaccine doses have been administered through 52,34,188 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

A total of 42,67,799 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,05,03,166 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 35,087 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35%.

Meanwhile, India has reported 39,097 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-seven continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s active caseload today stands at 4,08,977 and active cases now constitute 1.31% of the country’s total positive cases.