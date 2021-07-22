India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 41.78 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 41.78 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Cumulatively, 41,78,51,151 vaccine doses have been administered through 51,60,995 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

A total of 22,77,679 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,04,29,339 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 38,652 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35%.India has reported 41,383 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-five continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.