India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 183.20 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 183.20 Cr (1,83,20,10,030) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,17,73,803 sessions.

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 16,187 today, constituting 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,826 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,82,262.

Meanwhile,1,421 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,20,251 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.69 Cr (78,69,22,965) cumulative tests.