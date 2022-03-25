India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 182.55 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 182.55 Cr (1,82,55,75,126) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,16,22,613 sessions.

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 21,530 today, constituting 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,499 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,78,087.

Meanwhile, 1,685 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,91,425 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.56 Cr (78,56,44,225) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.33% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.24%.