India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 181.89 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.89 Cr (1,81,89,15,234) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,14,87,809 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 23,087 today, constituting 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases, said the ministry.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,542 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,73,057.

Meanwhile,1,778 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,77,218 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.42 Cr (78,42,90,846) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.36% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.26%.