India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 181.56 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.56 Cr (1,81,56,01,944) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,14,38,677 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 23,913 today, constituting 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,741 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,70,515.

Meanwhile, 1,581 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,68,471 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.36 Cr (78,36,13,628) cumulative tests.