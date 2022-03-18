India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 180.97 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.97Cr (1,80,97,94,588) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,12,97,331 sessions.

So far, more than 9 lakh (9,04,700) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Union health ministry.

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has further declined to 29,181 today, constituting 0.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Meanwhile, 2,528 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,33,867 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.18 Cr (78,18,58,171) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.40% and the Daily Positivity rate isalso reported to be 0.40%.