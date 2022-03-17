India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 180.80 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.80 Cr (1,80,80,24,147) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,12,61,666 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022. In the last 24 hours, more than 3 lakh (3,00,405) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has further declined to 30,799 today, constituting 0.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 4,491 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,54,546.

2,539 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 7,17,330 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.12 Cr (78,12,24,304) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. The weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.42% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.35%.