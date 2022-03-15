India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 180.40 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.40 Cr (1,80,40,28,891) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,11,52,628 sessions.

In a positive development, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 33,917.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 4,722 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,46,171, said the health ministry.

Meanwhile, 2,568 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 7,01,773 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 77.97 Cr (77,97,54,156) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.46% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.37%, the health ministry stated.