India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 179.91 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 18.18lakh Doses (18,18,511) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 179.91Cr (1,79,91,57,486) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,10,32,993 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The ministry said that around 5,185patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,31,513.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%, it added.

Meanwhile, 3,614 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 40,559. Active cases constitute 0.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,21,122tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 77.77 Cr (77,77,58,414) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.52% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.44%.