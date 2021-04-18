India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 12 Crores

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 12 crore today as part of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 12,26,22,590 vaccine doses have been administered through 18,15,325 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 91,28,146 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 57,08,223 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,12,33,415 FLWs (1stdose), 55,10,238 FLWs (2nddose), 4,55,94,522 1st dose beneficiaries and 38,91,294 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,04,74,993 (1st dose) and 10,81,759 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

Eight states account for 59.5% of the total doses given so far in the country. The four States of Gujarat (1,03,37,448), Maharashtra (1,21,39,453), Rajasthan (1,06,98,771) and UP (1,07,12,739) have so far administered more than 1 Crore doses each to their population. Gujarat completed 1 Crore vaccinations on the 16th of April while the other three states achieved it on 14th of April.

India took only 92 days to reach 12 crore vaccinations, the fastest country to do so. It is followed by the US which took 97 days and China (108 days).

Over 26 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-92 of the vaccination drive (17th April, 2021), 26,84,956 vaccine doses were given. 20,22,599 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 39,998 sessions for 1st dose and 6,62,357 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.ndia’s daily new cases continue to rise. 2,61,500 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan report 78.56% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,123. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,334 while Delhi reported 24,375 new cases.