India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 104.82 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 74,33,392 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 104.82 Cr (1,04,82,00,966) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,04,57,932sessions.

The recovery of 13,198 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,27,632. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 124 consecutive days now. 14,348 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,61,334. Active cases presently constitute 0.47% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

12,84,552 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.58 Cr (60,58,85,769) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.18% remains less than 2% for the last 35 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.12%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 25 days and below 3% for 60 consecutive days now.