India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses Landmark Of 84 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 72,20,642 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 84 Cr (84,15,18,026) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 82,33,242 sessions.

The recovery of 32,542 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,28,48,273.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.78%. The recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 89 consecutive days now.

31,382 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 3,00,162. Active cases presently constitute 0.89% of the country’s total Positive Cases. This is the lowest figure in active cases in India since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,65,696 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.99 Cr (55,99,32,709) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.07% remains less than 3% for the last 91 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 2.00%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 25 days and below 5% for 108 consecutive days now.