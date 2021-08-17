India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses Landmark Of 56 Cr

New Delhi: In a landmark milestone, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed56 Crore (56,00,94,581) landmark milestone, as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. Nearly 50 lakh (49,48,965) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

27,45,272vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 5,33,586vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 20,50,08,400persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total of 1,66,57,465have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 56,00,94,581vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority group.

As on Day-214of the vaccination drive (17th August 2021), total of 49,48,965vaccine doses were given. 37,13,567beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 12,35,398beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.