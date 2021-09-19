India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 80 Cr-Mark

New Delhi: With the administration of 85,42,732 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the landmark figure of 80 Cr (80,43,72,331), according to the Union health ministry.

This has been achieved through 79,15,457 sessions, said the Ministry.

The recovery of 38,945 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,26,71,167, it added

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.68%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 84 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 30,773 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 3,32,158. Active cases presently constitute 0.99% of the country’s total Positive Cases.