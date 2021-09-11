India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 73 Cr-Mark, Recovery Rate At 97.49%

New Delhi: With the administration of 65,27,175 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73Cr landmark milestone (73,05,89,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 74,70,363 sessions.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 32,198patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,23,74,497. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.49%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 76 consecutive days now. 33,376new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently3,91,516. Active cases presently constitute 1.18% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,92,135tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.01 Cr (54,01,96,989) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.26% remains less than 3% for the last 78 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be2.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for the last 12 days and below 5% for 96 consecutive days now.