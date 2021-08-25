India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 59 Cr-Mark

New Delhi: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 59 Crore landmark, according to the Union health ministry.

With the administration of 61,90,930 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 59.55 Cr (59,55,04,593) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 65,52,748 sessions.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 34,169 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,17,54,281.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.67%. Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 59 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 37,593 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.