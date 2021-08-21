India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 58 Cr Landmark Milestone

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 58 Crore (58,08,57,505) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 43 lakh (43,92,759) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

20,88,547 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 7,36,870 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 21,60,58,123 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,92,54,925 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 58,08,57,505 vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority groups. As on Day-218of the vaccination drive (21stAugust, 2021), total 43,92,759 vaccine doses were given. 27,77,409 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 16,15,350 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.