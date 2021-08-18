India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 56 Cr-Landmark

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 56 Crore landmark, according to the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 56,06,52,030 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,67,149 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

A total of 55,05,075 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India’s recovery rate stands at 97.52%, this is highest since March 2020.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,14,85,923 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 37,169 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India has reported 35,178 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since fifty-two consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.