India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 52 Cr-Mark

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 52 crore, according to the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 52,36,71,019vaccine doses have been administered through 59,97,068sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

A total of 44,19,627vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India’s recovery rate stands at97.45%. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,12,60,050people have already recovered from COVID-19 and39,069patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India has reported 41,195daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty-six consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.