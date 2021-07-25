India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 43 Cr-Mark

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 43 Cr yesterday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Cumulatively,43,31,50,864 vaccine doses have been administered through 52,72,431sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today.

A total of 51,18,210 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic,3,05,43,138 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 39,972 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36%.

Meanwhile, India reported 39,742 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-eight continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s active caseload today stands at 4,08,212 and active cases now constitute 1.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.