India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 40 Cr-Landmark

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 40 crores, according to Union Health Ministry. Cumulatively, 40,49,31,715vaccine doses have been administered through 50,46,387 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

A total of 51,01,567vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,02,69,796people have already recovered from COVID-19 and42,004patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.31%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

India has reported 41,157 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-one continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.