India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 28-Cr Mark

New Delhi: In a significant development, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 28 Crores yesterday, said the Health Ministry.

“A total of 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses have been administered through 38,24,408 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 30,39,996vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, ” it said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commences from today. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID19 Vaccination program was launched on 16th Jan 2021 by the Hon. Prime Minister.

India has reported 53,256daily new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since 88 days.India continues to report a sustained slide in the daily new COVID-19 cases.

Less than 1 lakh Daily New Cases have been reported for 14 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 7,02,887today.

A net decline of 26,356 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.35% of the country’s total Positive Cases.