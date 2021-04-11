India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 10 Cr

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10 Crore today with over 35 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

Cumulatively, 10,15,95,147 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,17,963 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 90,04,063 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 55,08,289 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 99,53,615 FLWs (1stdose), 47,59,209 FLWs (2nddose), 3,96,51,630 1st dose beneficiaries and 18,00,206 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,02,76,653 (1st dose) and 6,41,482 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60.

Over 35 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-85 of the vaccination drive (10th April, 2021), 35,19,987 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 31,22,109 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 42,553 sessions for 1st dose and 3,97,878 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38,34,574 doses administered per day.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 1,52,879 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 80.92% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,411. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 14,098 while Uttar Pradesh reported 12,748 new cases.