India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Achieves Significant Milestone Of 50 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage achieved a significant milestone of 50 Cr yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Cumulatively, 50,10,09,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 58,08,344 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

A total of 49,55,138 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,10,55,861 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 40,017 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.37%.

Meanwhile, India has reported 38,628 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty-one consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.