India’s Covid Vaccination Coverage Crosses 94.62 Crore

New Delhi: India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 94.62 crore on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). More than 60 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday, as per the ministry.

“The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight,” said MoHFW.

In the last 24 hours, 60,66,412 vaccine doses were inculcated to eligible beneficiaries from which, 30,66,540 were first doses and 29,99,872 were second doses. So far, 94,62,90,307 vaccine doses have been administered to the population of the country. Of these, 68,00,70,189 were given as the first dose and 26,62,20,118 as the second dose.