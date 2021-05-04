India’s COVID tally crosses 2-crore mark with over 3.5 lakh new cases

New Delhi: India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2 crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,02,82,833. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.91 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 66,13,292, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent.

As per data: