India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage surpasses 47.78Cr

New Delhi: India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has surpassed47.78 crore (47,78,00,587), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 53.67 lakh(53,67,190) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

27,76,234vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,82,253vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 15,99,07,360persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 93,86,280have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

As on Day-199 of the vaccination drive (2nd August, 2021), total 53,67,190vaccine doses were given. 38,77,035beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 14,90,155beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.