India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 99.12 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 41,36,142 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 99.12 Cr (99,12,82,283) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 97,99,506 sessions, according to the Union healht ministry.

As per the ministry, “the recovery of 19,446 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,78,247.”

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.15%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020, said the ministry.

On the other hand, India today reported 14,623 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

“The active caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,78,098, which is now lowest in 229 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.52% of the country’s total Positive Cases,” the ministry added.