India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 98.67 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 87,41,160 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 98.67 Cr (98,67,69,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 97,44,653 sessions, said the Union health ministry.

The recovery of 19,470 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,58,801.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.14%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 114 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 13,058 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.