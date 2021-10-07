India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 92.63 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 43,09,525vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 92.63Cr (92,63,68,608) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 90,14,182 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The recovery of24,602patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,32,00,258.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.95%.

Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 102 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 22,431 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.