India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 90.79 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 23,46,176 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 90.79 Cr (90,79,32,861), according to the Union health ministry. This has been achieved through 88,05,668 sessions.

The recovery of 26,718 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,31,21,247, the ministry said.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.89%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 99 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 20,799 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.