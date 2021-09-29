India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 87.66 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 54,13,332 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 87.66 Cr (87,66,63,490) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 85,33,076 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

” The recovery of 28,178 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,29,86,180.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.83%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020,” said the ministry.

” Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 94 consecutive days now.

India reports less than 20,000 daily new cases for the second successive day. 18,870 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours,” the ministry added.