India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 82.65 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 75,57,529vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 82.65Cr (82,65,15,754), according to the Union health ministry.

This has been achieved through 81,05,030 sessions, the ministry said.

The recovery of 34,167patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,27,83,741.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.77%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 87 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 26,964 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload is presently 3,01,989. Active cases presently constitute 0.90% of the country’s total Positive Cases. This is the lowest figure inactive cases in India since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,92,395tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.67 Cr (55,67,54,282) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.08% remains less than 3% for the last 89 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.69%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 23 days and below 5% for 106 consecutive days now.