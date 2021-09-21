India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 81.85 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 96,46,778 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 81.85 Cr (81,85,13,827), according to the Union health ministry.

This has been achieved through 80,35,135 sessions, it said.

The recovery of 34,469 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,27,49,574.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.75%.Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 86 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 26,115 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload is presently 3,09,575. Active cases presently constitute 0.92% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

14,13,951 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.50 Cr (55,50,35,717) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.08% remains less than 3% for the last 88 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.85%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 22 days and below 5% for 105 consecutive days now.