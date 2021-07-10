India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 37.21 Cr

New Delhi: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 37crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 37,21,96,268 vaccine doses have been administered through 48,04,423sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 30,55,802 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 42,766 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirteen continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.