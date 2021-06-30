India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 33.28 Cr

New Delhi: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 33 Crore, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

According to the health ministry, total of 33,28,54,527 vaccine doses have been administered through 44,33,853 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 36,51,983 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21 June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 45,951 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since three continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 5,37,064 today.

A net decline of 15,595 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.77% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 48 consecutive days now. 60,729 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

More than 14,000 (14,778) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.