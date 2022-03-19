India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 181.04 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.04 Cr (1,81,04,96,924) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,13,51,545 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 11 lakh (11,68,106) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|1,04,02,965
|2nd Dose
|99,89,459
|Precaution Dose
|43,50,998
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,84,12,044
|2nd Dose
|1,74,86,783
|Precaution Dose
|66,45,704
|Age Group 12-14 years
|1st Dose
|11,68,106
|Age Group 15-18 years
|1st Dose
|5,61,66,904
|2nd Dose
|3,53,41,348
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|55,37,11,932
|2nd Dose
|45,89,25,575
|Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|20,25,96,597
|2nd Dose
|18,36,27,889
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|12,66,33,512
|2nd Dose
|11,43,73,173
|Precaution Dose
|1,06,63,935
|Precaution Dose
|2,16,60,637
|Total
|1,81,04,96,924
Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 27,802 today, constituting 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.