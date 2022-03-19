India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 181.04 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.04 Cr (1,81,04,96,924) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,13,51,545 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 11 lakh (11,68,106) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,02,965 2nd Dose 99,89,459 Precaution Dose 43,50,998 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,12,044 2nd Dose 1,74,86,783 Precaution Dose 66,45,704 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 11,68,106 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,61,66,904 2nd Dose 3,53,41,348 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,37,11,932 2nd Dose 45,89,25,575 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,25,96,597 2nd Dose 18,36,27,889 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,66,33,512 2nd Dose 11,43,73,173 Precaution Dose 1,06,63,935 Precaution Dose 2,16,60,637 Total 1,81,04,96,924

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 27,802 today, constituting 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.