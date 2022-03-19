India’s COVID-19 Vaccination
India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 181.04 Cr

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.04 Cr (1,81,04,96,924) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,13,51,545 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 11 lakh (11,68,106) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,02,965
2nd Dose 99,89,459
Precaution Dose 43,50,998
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,12,044
2nd Dose 1,74,86,783
Precaution Dose 66,45,704
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 11,68,106
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,61,66,904
2nd Dose 3,53,41,348
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,37,11,932
2nd Dose 45,89,25,575
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,25,96,597
2nd Dose 18,36,27,889
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,66,33,512
2nd Dose 11,43,73,173
Precaution Dose 1,06,63,935
Precaution Dose 2,16,60,637
Total 1,81,04,96,924

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 27,802 todayconstituting 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

