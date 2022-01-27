India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 163.84 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 22 lakh Doses (22,35,267) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 163.84 Cr (1,63,84,39,207) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,78,47,482 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The ministry said that around 3,06,357 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,76,77,328.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.33%, it added.

Meanwhile, 2,86,384 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 22,02,472. Active cases constitute 5.46% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,62,261 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 72.21 Cr (72,21,66,248) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 17.75% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 19.59%.